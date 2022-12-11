If I haven’t been blessed with a wildlife encounter before beginning the week’s Wildlife Moment feature, I’ll scroll through my images to see what would make a good story. This week I came across one of my bird sightings needing confirmation. As such, this week’s feature is going to be an interactive one. Join me in identifying this beauty and if you can give a positive nod this is indeed a Cape May warbler – a new addition to my nerdy bird list – please chime in on social media.

This little bird was a chance encounter near the dump station of Sebastian Inlet State Park on Sept. 30, 2021, in the late morning. I heard it before I saw it and, boy, did this bird give me troubles. The thin “seet, seet, seet seet” call was one I hadn’t heard before but immediately identified as a warbler. I grabbed my binoculars and found it high in the leafy canopy. As soon as I’d set eyes on it, it would hide itself again. I snapped a few photos to hopefully identify it later.

Recommended for you