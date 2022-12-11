If I haven’t been blessed with a wildlife encounter before beginning the week’s Wildlife Moment feature, I’ll scroll through my images to see what would make a good story. This week I came across one of my bird sightings needing confirmation. As such, this week’s feature is going to be an interactive one. Join me in identifying this beauty and if you can give a positive nod this is indeed a Cape May warbler – a new addition to my nerdy bird list – please chime in on social media.
This little bird was a chance encounter near the dump station of Sebastian Inlet State Park on Sept. 30, 2021, in the late morning. I heard it before I saw it and, boy, did this bird give me troubles. The thin “seet, seet, seet seet” call was one I hadn’t heard before but immediately identified as a warbler. I grabbed my binoculars and found it high in the leafy canopy. As soon as I’d set eyes on it, it would hide itself again. I snapped a few photos to hopefully identify it later.
The streaking on the breast of the bird I photographed is distinctive as is the white bar on the wing. I also noted the sharp, pointed, dark-colored bill. With these field marks and the overall coloration of the bird, I opened my field guides and began comparing.
The Sibley Field Guide to Birds – my personal favorite – notes the Cape May Warbler possessing a pointed, slighted decurved bill. Viewing my images, I sucked my teeth and pondered. I decided to move on to the clearly visible breast and body streaking. Dendroica tigrina, or Cape May Warbler, is a northern warbler named for its “tiger stripes.” Now I was getting somewhere. While our Atlantic Coast is nowhere near north, this species is a summer migrant and could be found in Florida during the time of year I snapped this photo, so I checked that as a possibility.
The coloration of the bird I viewed also fit an adult female or immature Cape May. Unlike the boldly patterned male, immature males and adult females have a grayish cheek patch according to All About Birds. This online bird identification platform is fantastic for figuring out a confusing avian. As I scrolled through the various images, it was clear these little birds have a lot of variation. My image seems to have the white undertail coverts and thin white wing bar. I’m also feeling good about the lower white eye ring, but on the fence about what appears to be a dark eye stripe. Peterson Field Guide notes a narrow eye line. Fellow birders, what do you think I’ve captured here?
This species breeds in the boreal forests of the far north and winters in the Caribbean. Outfitted with a curled tongue suited for snagging insects and drinking nectar, it makes sense it could have been passing through on its way to the tropics as fall began.
Interestingly, this bird was named by Alexander Wilson for the location where he first described it in Cape May, New Jersey. It gave me a chuckle how All About Birds noted that once identified, this species was not seen again in that region for 100 years. It’s good to bird with others and get whatever images you possibly can because you may never set eyes on it again. Birding is truly a lifelong sport for those who enjoy the exasperation of being challenged often.