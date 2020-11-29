It is Thanksgiving week and chances are dining has been on your mind for most of it. Whether you oversee the meal or simply partake of it, food is the focus along with hopefully a little thankful appreciation. In nature, dining and eating are always in focus. With an eat or be eaten world, even the smallest of creatures must suspend themselves in the balance moment by moment.
Spiders are predators and rely on sneak attack, trap lines or webs to capture prey and enjoy a meal. While all that work is going on, they must protect themselves from their own predators and parasites. At every moment life and death dangle on a silken thread. From the easily spotted dew-covered webs of the bowl-and-doily spiders blanketing the wooded landscape most mornings to the draping orbs of the cross spiders seen this time of year, the balance of nature can be seen everywhere.
Take a close look at some of our gorgeous blooming wildflowers and you will likely find a crab spider or two. Looking much like a seaside crustacean scrabbling along, crab spiders lurk on blooms to make a meal of any pollinator popping by. With colors and markings much like the flowers they inhabit, camouflage is both for protection and predation.
Green lynx spiders, large and impressive, also use a form of visual deception. Mostly bright green in color, they can alter their coloration to better match their post. Sitting in wait for a meal to fly by, they will leap and capture unwary insects with long, spiny legs.
Other spiders that hunt at night must hide from predatory insects or birds while at rest. Melting into their surroundings, they will disappear from view with the help of markings, leg hairs or careful positioning of body parts. In an eat or be eaten world, keeping a low profile is everything.
Wasps are just one group of industrious predators of spiders. Easily zooming in from above to pluck them from their web or floral perch, the hapless arachnid becomes a to-go meal. The wasp stings the spider to paralyze it before dragging or transporting it through the air. Sometimes so heavy to carry, you’ll notice the wasp dipping, diving and even dropping the stunned cargo on its journey to a burrow, mud nest or sandy pit. The spider, entombed, serves as a long-lasting meal for the wasp larvae upon hatching.
As you enjoy your leftovers – if there are any – take a moment to wonder over the perfect balance of nature, unseen, but very much ongoing, just outside your door.