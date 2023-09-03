Gardening

More gardens in more places can influence the ever-widening wealth gap in healthcare.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s projected that humans must increase worldwide food production by roughly 70% by 2050 to meet the caloric needs of 10 billion people. Through traditional agricultural practices, this would require people to convert 593 hectares of land for new food production, about double the size of India.

Traditional agriculture’s resource expenditure is astronomical when accounting for land, water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Currently, 38% of the earth’s non-frozen land is used for growing food.

