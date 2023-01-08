During the winters in Florida, we have the opportunity to see a variety of ducks. With over 40 species breeding in North America, males and females vary in their plumage with males typically bolder and brighter colored than their mates. Some categorized as diving, while others are dabblers, ducks can be found in fresh and salt water in varying depths depending on their preferred food sources.

Found in Florida during the winter months, the blue-winged teal is a dabbling duck that can often be spotted on shallow marshy ponds. A long-distance migratory duck, some fly all the way to South America for the winter months and typically depart most of the U.S. before duck hunting begins. Watch for pairs floating on our local retention ponds, pasture wetlands or even large drainage basins located off roadways or highways as you travel. As they lazily paddle about with their webbed feet, you’ll observe them picking and plucking at plant matter for seeds and tender shoots. They also eat small crustaceans and invertebrates too.

