During the winters in Florida, we have the opportunity to see a variety of ducks. With over 40 species breeding in North America, males and females vary in their plumage with males typically bolder and brighter colored than their mates. Some categorized as diving, while others are dabblers, ducks can be found in fresh and salt water in varying depths depending on their preferred food sources.
Found in Florida during the winter months, the blue-winged teal is a dabbling duck that can often be spotted on shallow marshy ponds. A long-distance migratory duck, some fly all the way to South America for the winter months and typically depart most of the U.S. before duck hunting begins. Watch for pairs floating on our local retention ponds, pasture wetlands or even large drainage basins located off roadways or highways as you travel. As they lazily paddle about with their webbed feet, you’ll observe them picking and plucking at plant matter for seeds and tender shoots. They also eat small crustaceans and invertebrates too.
Seen in pairs or small groups, watch for the boldly marked male. Adult males have a lovely denim blue iridescent head marked with a bright, white crescent on their face that is easily viewable even from a long distance. Feather pattern is a bit reminiscent of cheetah spots and their dark undertail is fronted by another patch of bold white. In flight, observe soft sky-blue shoulder patches and lower emerald, green secondary feathers. Females, as seen with most ducks, are plainer in appearance but a sharp eye will see a pale area at the base of her black bill. A darker eye line reaches from the bill to the back of her head too. Like most ducks, variation in the plumage is common.
Females pick the nesting location while in their breeding grounds located in the central and upper Midwest through Canada. Young hatch and leave the nest within 24 hours. Foraging on their own, the tiny ducklings manage independently even before they can fly.
If startled, they are able to lift from the water right into flight. Immature males and females look similar so watch for that pale blue shoulder as they fly. A smaller sized duck than others like the well-known mallard, you may sometimes find them in mixed flocks on larger lakes.