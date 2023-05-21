This condo is at 2851 Palo Verde Drive in Avon Park. This home is offered at $244,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Check out this new listing located in Casa Del Lago. This community is within golf cart distance to River Greens Golf Course and also has lake access onto Lake Damon with a public boat ramp right on the corner.
This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and family room, two-car garage, rear screened porch and a front open patio to sit and watch those evening sunsets.
The interior has an open concept with kitchen, dining and living room all open to each other with cathedral ceiling. The front foyer, hall area, kitchen and baths, as well as the dining area, have tile flooring with the remainder of the home all having wood laminate flooring for easy cleaning.
The family room has windows overlooking the beautifully treed common area, includes tile flooring and has a side door access to the rear screened porch with tile flooring and insulated aluminum roof.
The kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space with updated counter tops, a large copper sink, bar area that can seat four to six people, newer appliances and corner pantry for added storage.
The large master bedroom with ensuite includes double sink vanity, walk-in closet, private commode and large walk-in tiled shower with grab bars and bench seat. The guest bedroom and bath include a pocket door for separation and privacy and also has linen closet and coat closet.
The laundry room includes the washer and dryer, has extra storage as well as the hall area having a double door storage area.
The garage has tile flooring, plenty of storage space and skeeter beater screen for additional air flow.
This community has so much to offer with community center, motor home and boat storage, heated pool, tennis courts, pickleball, shuffleboard and deeded access to Lake Damon. This unit is also located next to a large grass area that can never be built upon. Check this one out before it is gone.
The monthly fee is $460 to the HOA and includes all exterior maintenance; lawn service including mowing, edging, trimming shrubs, and irrigation; termite treatment; exterior and common area insurance; roof replacement; window and door replacement; exterior painting; paving of the roads in the community; use of pool, tennis, clubhouse, pickleball, and shuffleboard, and lake access. The sellers have already paid in advance their portion of the HOA insurance up through December 2023, making the remainder of the year HOA fees lower.
If you are looking for the Florida carefree lifestyle, then this may just be the place for you.
Call to make your appointment to preview this condo in this great community. Contact Teresa and Kevin Bock – Re/Max Realty Plus – at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884.