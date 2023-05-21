This condo is at 2851 Palo Verde Drive in Avon Park. This home is offered at $244,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

Check out this new listing located in Casa Del Lago. This community is within golf cart distance to River Greens Golf Course and also has lake access onto Lake Damon with a public boat ramp right on the corner.

Recommended for you