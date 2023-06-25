This home is at 1151 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $785,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Lake Jackson pool homes are hard to find and this one is right on the lake with a wonderful in-law suite plus an elegant spa-like bathroom. As soon as you enter you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing panoramic lake and pool views.
You’ll find lovely modern touches throughout this spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom home boasting over 2,400 living square feet, with a bright, split floor plan, and beautiful tile flooring. Best of all, the sellers have already taken care of the high ticket upgrades including a 2021 metal roof, 2022 air conditioner, 2022 water heater plus a resurfaced pool.
Cook and bake your favorites in this spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, cooktop and pantry. The kitchen opens into the cozy breakfast nook and family room, a great space to still be part of the action while cooking and entertaining. Large, inviting living room with fireplace, recessed lighting, wet bar plus a dining area, which could also be a den or office space.
The beautiful master suite, on the lake side, has a trey ceiling, recessed lighting and a cute, comfortable corner sitting area where you can relax with a good book while enjoying the view. Your favorite spot to unwind will definitely be the gorgeous, spa-like master ensuite. Featuring a stunning walk-in shower with glass doors, a luxuriously comfortable freestanding bathtub, marble-like tile accented walls, Bluetooth shower speaker, a modern double sink vanity with anti-fog LED lighted vanity mirrors, towel warmer and lovely chandelier over tub.
There are nice sized guest bedrooms, one with a bay window and the other with a pretty view of the pool and lake. Your family or visiting guests will appreciate the stunning guest bathroom with a lovely, modern double sink vanity and fabulous tile walk-in shower with glass barn doors. There is a convenient indoor laundry room, with laundry tub and cabinets, located beside the kitchen with access to the garage; washer and dryer included.
You’ll be impressed with the poolside guest house/in-law suite. It’s a studio about 454 living square feet, bright and spacious with a kitchenette and gorgeous scenic lake views. It also has an equally elegant bathroom with a modern vanity and beautiful tile walk-in shower with glass doors.
Soak in the amazing sunsets under the cute, covered porch. The pool area will be a fun hangout spot where you can serve up your summer favorites in the outdoor kitchen with bar seating and a mini fridge. There is big backyard space with a large shed and you can set up a lakeside seating area to enjoy the crystal clear waters of Lake Jackson. The oversized two-car garage has built-in cabinets, countertop, shelves and air-conditioned storage closet.
Centrally located close to downtown, all the major shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the lake life in style.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus. Call 863-381-1848