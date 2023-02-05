LAKE WALES — Many seniors living in the northwest neighborhood of Lake Wales received free home improvements. The efforts are part of the Legacy Housing Rehabilitation Program facilitated by the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). More than 10 received renovations.
CRA Project Manager Darrell Starling said, “The program helps seniors who are not physically capable or financially able to tackle big projects at home.”
The program is designed to help eligible homeowners 60 and older living in the northwest neighborhood with a variety of services, such as roof repairs, exterior painting, light construction and lawn cleanup.
Program recipient and homeowner Maxine Isom said, “This program enhances the neighborhood. It lifts it up.” Isom received a new roof, air conditioning unit and exterior painting. Roosevelt Academy’s Agriculture and Construction program donated a raised plater with flowers.
The program is one of many components to the “Lake Wales Connected” plan, geared to revitalize the city’s historic core.
Future enhancements to the area include: an upgraded water system to strengthen the water supply and water pressure; construction plans to widen sidewalks and footpaths to increase the safety of pedestrians; and redesign plans for Lincoln Avenue, which include enhanced sidewalks with cathedral live oak trees, outdoor seating areas and enhanced lighting.
Lake Wales CRA Chairman Robin Gibson said, “From top to bottom there’s a series of programs to strengthen the whole neighborhood.”