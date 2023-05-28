This home is located at 120 Huntley Court in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $759,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
On Lake Huntley, this home sits on over an acre of land at the end of a cul-de-sac. Pretty oak trees along the private driveway greets you into this three-plus-bedroom, two-bathroom home, boasting over 2,600 living square feet of living space with a split floor plan, lovely tile throughout and wonderful lake views. Bring your tools, toys, cars and more. In addition to the oversized two-car garage is a covered breezeway to the detached, 26-by-34-foot concrete block workshop/garage with double doors and about 15-foot, 10-inch ceiling height.
You’ll be pleased with how comfortably spacious this home is with a large foyer, measuring about 5-by-13 feet, with a closet, and a huge living room with double doors with built-in blinds leading to the large Florida room.
Be your best chef or baker in this grand, gorgeous kitchen with beautiful hard surface countertops that are a high quality man-made quartz resembling Taj Mahal quartzite, tile backsplash and LG stainless steel appliances. So much prep space and storage: huge breakfast bar, center island, lots of cabinets with slide-outs, pantry and even a built-in desk area.
This home features a truly a grand master suite, which measures about 15 feet, 4 inches by 23 feet, 11 inches, with doors to the Florida room, a roomy walk-in closet and pocket doors to the laundry room. There is a spacious master ensuite with a double sink vanity, tile walk-in shower with dual shower heads and water closet. Family or friends visiting will appreciate the great size guest bedrooms. Plus, there is a bonus room with built-ins and a closet, so it could be used as a fourth bedroom, office space or hobby room.
The big laundry room is conveniently located beside the kitchen, with a closet, sink, countertop space, washer and dryer included, plus access to the outside.
Soak in the lake views from the huge Florida room, almost 39 feet wide; it’s under air, with wood-accented walls and newer porcelain tile flooring. Have your fun in the backyard with a walkway leading to a dock with boatlift, a convenient outdoor shower with concrete pad and then you can enjoy your nights by the firepit. There is a side fenced yard with area that could be great for a garden or pets.
Updates include a 2018 roof, 2020 air conditioning unit, irrigated lawn, plenty of parking space and a side concrete driveway with ramp to the large shed, which measures about 20-by-10 feet. This home is move-in ready for a new family to enjoy.
Listed by Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus, cell 863-381-1848.