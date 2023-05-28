This home is located at 120 Huntley Court in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $759,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.

On Lake Huntley, this home sits on over an acre of land at the end of a cul-de-sac. Pretty oak trees along the private driveway greets you into this three-plus-bedroom, two-bathroom home, boasting over 2,600 living square feet of living space with a split floor plan, lovely tile throughout and wonderful lake views. Bring your tools, toys, cars and more. In addition to the oversized two-car garage is a covered breezeway to the detached, 26-by-34-foot concrete block workshop/garage with double doors and about 15-foot, 10-inch ceiling height.

