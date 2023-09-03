This home is at 2584 Abell Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $475,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
A fisherman’s paradise on the shores of Lake Istokpoga in the desirable community of Eagles Nest, this updated two-bedroom plus office/third bedroom, two-bath home is a nature lover’s dream.
Bring your boat and dock it in your private dock and covered boathouse with electric lift. There’s also a 14-by-44-foot garage/workshop with 50 amp hookup, perfect for your RV. Or you can just relax on your covered front porch under the shade of a majestic oak watching old Florida nature at its finest.
As you enter the home, the first thing you’ll notice is the magnificent view of the lake through the picturesque back window. You are sure to appreciate the luxury vinyl plank flooring, plantation shutters, wide baseboards and crown molding throughout the home.
The living room is up front with the kitchen and dining room centrally located and the family room and office in back, all offering views of the lake.
The kitchen features quartz countertops, white cabinets with soft close drawers, brand new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar with pendant lighting and a pass-thru to the family room.
The owner’s suite boasts luxury vinyl flooring, crown molding, plantation shutters and plenty of closet space. The updated bath has a tiled walk-in shower. A second bedroom and bath is perfect for your guests.
The private office offers a separate door to the outside and would make a very nice third bedroom, exercise, or craft room.
Other features in this home include an inside laundry room, two-car garage with screen doors, a whole house generator with 500-gallon inground propane tank, and much more.
Built in 1978, this totally updated home has 1,750 square feet of living area with 2,270 total square footage. It is located on an over third-acre waterfront lot.