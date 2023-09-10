This home is at 1221 Lakeside Way in Sebring. The list price is $920,000 and is offered by Laura Shirley at Highlands Home Team, Re/Max Realty Plus.
Welcome to your dream lakefront retreat on the picturesque shores of Lake Istokpoga, a renowned 27,000-acre lake famous for its prized bass fishing. This meticulously maintained four-bedroom, three-bathroom home offers an unparalleled combination of modern luxury, exquisite upgrades, and breathtaking waterfront views.
As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by the tasteful and recent updates that make this home truly exceptional. The kitchen has been thoughtfully redesigned with all wood soft-close Welborn cabinets, Brazilian Quartzite Exotic Cristallo countertops (level 5), and high-end GE Cafe appliances, including a gas cooktop, electric wall oven with microwave, and refrigerator. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just enjoy hosting family and friends, this kitchen is a culinary masterpiece.
Spanning two lakefront lots, this property offers ample space and privacy for your lakeside enjoyment. Step outside to your screened-in pool area, where you can take a refreshing dip while savoring the panoramic views of Lake Istokpoga.
This home is not only a showcase of interior elegance but also a fortress against the elements. New Pella hurricane-resistant, low-E dual-pane windows have been installed throughout the home, ensuring your peace of mind during stormy weather.
Additional updates and improvements abound, including a remodeled guest bathroom featuring elegant marble countertops, a dock replacement in 2018, overhead plumbing in 2020, and a new screen cage in 2017. With a whole-house generator installed in 2018, you’ll never have to worry about power outages disrupting your lakefront paradise.
Even the essentials have been upgraded, with a new kitchen and flooring installed in 2021. The attention to detail and care put into this home is truly unmatched.
Imagine waking up each morning to the serene sounds of Lake Istokpoga and enjoying breathtaking views from your own backyard. Whether you’re an avid angler, water sports enthusiast, or simply seeking the tranquility of lakeside living, this property offers it all.
This home can be bought almost completely furnished right down to kitchen items and artwork. There is also a 2018 Triton TRX20 Patriot bass boat and trailer as well as a 1964 Sunbeam Alpine sports car – all can be purchased outside of closing.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise on Lake Istokpoga. Schedule your private showing with Laura Shirley at Highlands Home Team, Re/Max Realty Plus today and start living the Florida lakefront lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of! 863-441-4742