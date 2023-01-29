This home is at 109 Cole Danley Drive in Lake Placid. It is offered at $865,000 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Welcome to this custom-built, estate-size home situated on 1.57 acres with beautiful large majestic oak trees to the front and includes breathtaking views of Lake June to the rear.
This gorgeous home includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, an oversized living room and family room, a large open kitchen, office, and a finished basement that is ideal as a man cave or could also be made into more bedrooms if desired.
The living square footage on this home is 4,546 and the total under roof is 6,649. The huge attached 32-by-44-foot garage comes with a large workshop and plenty of room for several vehicle. Also included is a 20-by-30-foot metal building for additional storage plus this property also includes a concrete bunker.
Looking for a home with plenty of space to spread out that also includes an abundance of storage? This one has it all and was built with quality craftsmanship throughout.
As you enter into this home you will appreciate the openness and great cross ventilation, easy maintenance tile flooring throughout, Pella thermopane windows and very low utility bills.
The kitchen is the perfect place for gatherings and allows plenty of room for several cooks in the kitchen. It includes beautiful wood cabinets with solid surface counter tops, under-cabinet central vac, stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar.
You will love the large family room and breakfast nook area that has windows that offer panoramic views of Lake June.
The oversized owner’s suite includes several closets, beautiful views of the lake with attached bath complete with double vanities, tiled shower and large soaking tub. The second bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet with attached full bath and is located on the main level.
The laundry room is also located on the main level as well as several storage closets.
The finished basement includes the third bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom, huge 14-by-39-foot open space that is ideal for entertaining or even as a game room, includes a wet bar and a large unfinished storage/utility room.
If you are looking for a large home that offers something for everyone, then this is the home for you. Come and enjoy the privacy and the tranquility that this estate-sized home has to offer. There are three A/C units in this home, includes central vac system and the electric is in place for being generator ready.
There is also a rear deck off the kitchen that has an electric awning for keeping you out of the sun if desired. You must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
All showings are by appointment only and all buyers are to have proof of funds or pre-approval for financing before previewing this property. This one won’t last long on the market.
To arrange for your private showing please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock 863-381-7884 or 863-381-9063. You can also preview this home and others on their website at www.teresabock.com