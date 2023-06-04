This home is located at 109 Cole Danley Drive in Lake Placid. The list price is $825,000 and is offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus Sebring.

Just reduced! Welcome to this custom-built, estate-size home situated on 1.57 acres with beautiful large majestic oak trees to the front. It also includes breathtaking views of Lake June to the rear.

