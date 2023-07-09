This home is at 109 Cole Danley Drive in Lake Placid. It is listed for $795,000 and is offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus Sebring.
Drastically reduced! Welcome to this custom-built, estate-size home situated on 1.57 acres with beautiful large majestic oak trees to the front. It also includes breathtaking views of Lake June to the rear.
This gorgeous home includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, an oversized living room and family room, a large open kitchen, office, finished basement that is ideal as a man cave or could also be made into more bedrooms if desired.
The huge attached 32-by-44-foot garage comes with a workshop and plenty of room for several vehicles, also included is a 20-by-30-foot metal building for additional storage, plus this property also includes a concrete bunker. Looking for a home with plenty of space to spread out that also includes an abundance of storage? This one has it all and was built with quality craftsmanship throughout.
As you enter into this home, you will appreciate the openness and great cross ventilation, easy maintenance tile flooring throughout, Pella thermopane windows and very low utility bills.
This kitchen is the perfect place for gatherings and allows plenty of room for several cooks in the kitchen, includes beautiful wood cabinets with solid surface countertops, under cabinet central vac and stainless steel appliances.
You will love the the large family room and breakfast nook that has windows that offer panoramic views overlooking Lake June.
The oversized owner’s suite includes several closets, beautiful views of the lake with attached bath complete with double vanities, tiled shower and a large soaking tub. The second bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet with attached full bath and is located on the main level. The utility room is also located on the main level as well as several storage closets. The finished basement includes the third bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom, huge 14-by-39-foot open space that is ideal for entertaining or even as a game room. It includes a wet bar and a large unfinished storage/utility room.
If you are looking for a large home that offers something for everyone, then this is the home for you. Come and enjoy the privacy and the tranquility that this estate-sized home has to offer.
There are three A/C units in this home, includes central vac system and the electric is in place for being generator ready.
All showings are by appointment only and all buyers are to have proof of funds or pre-approval for financing before previewing this property. There is so much space here and it’s ideal for entertaining.
This home has a brand new roof, February 2023 and newly installed A/C for the main level bedroom area.
Check out the adjacent property listing (#292044) that has 10-plus acres with waterfrontage on Lake June. Buy both property listings and enjoy lakefront on Lake June along with this large home, huge garage and extra detached workshop. What more could you want? Call today for further details.
To arrange for your private showing, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-7884 or 863-381-9063. You can also preview this property and others at www.teresabock.com