This weekend Las Villas is having its grand opening with three-bedroom, 2022 homes priced at just $249,000. Come see the models at 1488 Las Villas Blvd. in Sebring. Green Group Development is rolling out the red carpet showing off two model homes with many others that will be ready to move into, including one two-bedroom, two-bath for $229,900, plus over 10 others that can be complete in less than two weeks.
This weekend is the grand opening with two live radio broadcasts, WWOJ or 99.1 and WWLL 105.7. There is free food during the remote and free music with a live two-man band by the pool. The grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Come see two fully furnished models today. 1202 Irun Court is one that can be ready to move in within three weeks and is right across from the pool. It is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Cheryl and Ken Oxsalida from Re/Max or other Re/Max agents Paula Oxsalida or Jason Varone may be there to show models and the home locations that will be complete in just weeks. The developer will also be here to answer any questions.
All of the construction is concrete block with high-grade insulation.
Las Villas is a gated community with a community pool, playground and more.
Now you can enjoy all the modern construction and interior features including 9-foot-high ceilings, recessed lighting, soft-close kitchen cabinets, Meganite kitchen countertops, double-pane windows and stainless steel appliances. There is an in-house laundry, kitchen pantry and a one-car garage plus a small yard if you have a pet. You can fence your yard if you like.
This is an HOA community with a pool and clubhouse, but there are no monthly HOA fees until most of the project is complete. If you love to fish, you will be minutes from Lake Jackson with two white sandy beaches and 3,500 acres of crystal-clear water for all water sports. Lake Jackson also connects to Little Lake Jackson, a 125-acre lake with a spectacular view of Harder Hall’s historic landmark hotel.
Enjoy the low cost of living in a quiet community. See two fully furnished models at 1488 Las Villas Blvd. Don’t miss the grand opening today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-214-3663 to schedule a personal showing. To see the developer video, go to LasVillasHomes.com.