This weekend Las Villas is having its grand opening with three-bedroom, 2022 homes priced at just $249,000. Come see the models at 1488 Las Villas Blvd. in Sebring. Green Group Development is rolling out the red carpet showing off two model homes with many others that will be ready to move into, including one two-bedroom, two-bath for $229,900, plus over 10 others that can be complete in less than two weeks.

This weekend is the grand opening with two live radio broadcasts, WWOJ or 99.1 and WWLL 105.7. There is free food during the remote and free music with a live two-man band by the pool. The grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

