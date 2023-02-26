TALLAHASSEE — A Florida Senate committee Tuesday backed a proposal that would make changes to a condominium-safety law passed last year after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

The proposal (SB 154), which deals with issues such as inspections and condominium-association financial reserves, came as associations try to carry out the law passed during a May special legislative session – and grapple with increased costs for residents.

