Safeguard your furry friends

Greenery and various flowers are a great way to design a home, but pet owners must exercise caution with plants to safeguard their furry friends.

Though that's a great way to design a home's interior, pet owners must exercise caution with plants to safeguard their furry friends.

Adults understand that they may need to wash their hands after handling certain types of plants, and that it can be unsafe to consume them. Children are instructed by their parents to do the same. Even though many pets can be trained to steer clear of certain dangers, their natural propensity to gnaw on various items out of curiosity or even boredom may entice them to investigate plants.

