This home is at 1900 Stream Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $284,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise International.
Welcome to 1900 Stream Ave., located in Orange Blossom Estates division of West Sebring. Why wait for new construction when you could buy “like new” now!
This 2007 built home has hardly been lived in and Mrs. Clean keeps the place in immaculate condition. The home features 1,400 living square feet under air conditioner and 1,905 square feet under roof with an oversized two-car garage. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a great room open floor plan. There is lots of natural light too. Cathedral ceilings make this place feel spacious.
The primary bedroom is 15-by-13 feet and has two walk-in closets in the bathroom. The bathroom also features double vanities, shower/tub combo and a separate water closet. The other two bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with a bathroom in the middle, making it a private setting for guest or growing children.
The kitchen has real wood cabinets, lots of counter space and an eat-in kitchen area with an additional bar setting overlooking the great room. The great room has sliding glass doors that open to the private backyard. The backyard has a shed, perfect for the lawn mower and tools to tinker with on projects. No HOA here. The garage is oversized and can fit two cars easily. There is an owned water treatment system too.
This home is in a country setting with some privacy. Orange Blossom Estates is located close to the YMCA, Max Long baseball fields, Highlands Hammock State Park and great schools too. Come enjoy country living, yet you are still close to everything Sebring has to offer.
