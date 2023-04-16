This home is at 1801 Grand Ridge St. in Sebring. It is priced at $239,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to Stone Ridge. This two-bedroom, two-bath home will capture your attention the moment you arrive.
This home has been freshly painted on the outside and has pavers and been landscaped to enhance the curb appeal. It is surrounded by mature trees and bushes that add seclusion on this large corner lot.
The spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double sink, a gas stove, lots of cabinets and wrap-around bar that opens to the dining room and living space.
The owners’ suite has a vanity unit, a glassed shower and walk-in closet. The additional bedroom has an adjoining bathroom creating privacy for guests, a high vanity, tub/shower and a pocket door separating this bedroom from the living room.
There are so many features that set this home apart from others in this neighborhood including: tiled flooring throughout, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms, screened porch with pavers, a gas stove, a gas tankless water heater and an oversized garage.
This home is steps away from the community center and pool. The HOA covers lawn care, irrigation, common areas, community pool, clubhouse and much more.
Come and take a peek at this like-new, meticulously maintained home.
For additional information and a private tour of this home, please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.