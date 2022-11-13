Welcome to 4508 Calatrava Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $345,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Located on the prestigious Deer Run golf course in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, this home has 1,923 living square footage and a total square footage of 2,393.
This is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, open concept home that is like new construction. The home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home for easy cleaning.
The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops, soft close cabinetry as well as stainless steel appliances. This gourmet kitchen features a large granite island with breakfast bar and an amazing 8-by-8-foot walk-in pantry that you will have to see to believe and its hidden within the cabinetry. The kitchen overlooks the large great room that has three French doors with built-in blinds that lead out from the family room to the large, tiled screen porch that lets in tons of natural light and will be a great entertainment space for your friends and family. You can also enclose this space if needed.
The primary bedroom is very spacious and boasts a luxurious ensuite bathroom with his and hers vanities, walk-in closet and a large glass shower with dual shower heads. The guest bedrooms also share a nice-sized bathroom.
This home has many updated features you will enjoy having.
Located in the heart of Sun ‘N Lake yet in a private setting. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Country Club has two championship 18-hole golf courses, multimillion dollar clubhouse, large pool with civic center and now featuring the ever popular pickleball courts. (Memberships may apply). There are bicycle riding trails in the Preserve area of Sun ‘N Lake to enjoy the Florida outdoors.
Selling paradise one property at time. This home is listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell and Lisa Roberts. You can reach either Dawn at 863-381-0400 or Lisa at 863-633-0179 to schedule your private tour.