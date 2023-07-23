Barbie's dream home

Children have been playing with the Barbie Dream House since the first edition was introduced in 1962.

 COURTESY via WEALTH OF GEEKS

Since then, the iterations of the fantasy dollhouse have grown larger and pinker. Now, a Malibu brokerage firm spills the tea on how much the actual DreamHouse would cost if it sold today.

With the Barbie movie coming to theaters on July 21, all things Barbie are more popular than ever. So RubyHome in Malibu, Calif., ran the numbers on the exclusive real-life property on the Malibu coast.

