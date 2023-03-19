Welcome to 9518 Kingfisher Place. Listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Paradise Real Estate International at $675,000.
This home was built in 1997 and has been excellently maintained and updated. The home features 1,941 living square feet (under air conditioning) and 2,415 under roof with an attached two-car garage and expansive rear screened-in porch. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
As you drive down the road you will be graced with a majestic oak tree canopy. The home is situated on a 200-by-123-foot lot, giving you 200 feet of waterfrontage to call your own.
When you walk in the door you are greeted with a knock-your-socks-off lakeview of Lake Josephine. The home has high ceilings, a gorgeous rock fireplace and a great room that is perfect for entertaining. The floor plan has a primary suite on one side and a guest suite on the other side of the home, allowing for privacy.
The kitchen is 17-by-14 feet and has been extensively updated with custom-made wood cabinetry and butcher block counter tops. The updated appliances and very nice subway glass tile accentuate the bright open space.
The primary suite has a stunning view of the sunrise over the lake from your bed, sliding glass windows, a large California walk-in closet, ensuite with large soaker tub and corner walk-in shower. The guest bedrooms are perfect in size and are joined by a large bathroom.
At the rear of the home is a screened-in porch, complete with a semi summer kitchen, TV hook-up and is 42 feet long by 13 feet deep. This is the perfect place for entertaining, too.
The property has two lots and has a shed on each side of the home, perfect for His Shed (workshop) and She Shed. The She Shed has an extra wood deck with plenty of room for outdoor seating (as seen in photos) and comes with a Jacuzzi jet tub. The backyard overlooks the lake. The lakeside has a seawall and complete dock with boat lift and deck space for relaxing on the water. You won’t want to ever leave.
Lake Josephine is a chain of three lakes and is approximately 1,236 acres that is known for excellent crappie and bass fishing. You can ski, boat and jet ski on this lake, too. Imagine waking up every morning to the most incredible sunrises. All of this can be yours.
