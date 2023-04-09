Paradise Real Estate International recently had its 2022 Awards Banquet and here are the winners:
Chairman’s Club, Company Wide Top Producer – Dawn Dell;
President’s Club – Melissa Messana, Denise Brantley, Tiffany Hare, Janet Mennella and Lisa Roberts; and
Ambassador’s Club – Elvie Weir, Jessica Bursler, Cheryl Sharp and Ashley Maddox.
Paradise Real Estate International is a statewide real estate company focused on community growth and contribution. These agents have competed with agents from all areas of Florida and were awarded top honors in their divisions.
Bates Stoddard, Broker for Paradise, said, “I am very proud to have such a fantastic group of Realtors representing us in Highlands County and to have the company-wide top producer, Dawn Dell, Broker associate, hailing from Highlands County is very impressive.”
There are five Paradeise Real Estate International offices located throughout the state and are considered a “Boutique Brokerage” with a focus on clients and community. More than 30 agents are in Highlands County.
