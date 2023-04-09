Paradise Realtors

Several realtors won honors at the recent 2022 Paradise Real Estate International Awards Banquet. Back row, from left: Elvie Weir, Tiffany Hare, Dawn Dell, and Denise Brantley; front row, from left: Jessica Bursler and Lisa Roberts.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Paradise Real Estate International recently had its 2022 Awards Banquet and here are the winners:

Chairman’s Club, Company Wide Top Producer – Dawn Dell;

