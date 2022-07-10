This home is at 1753 W. Orangewood Lane in Avon Park. It is priced at $199,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This well-maintained, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage with over 1,300 living square feet is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Highlands County (Orangewood Acres). Beautifully landscaped! Nice curb appeal!
The kitchen has been completely remodeled with antique finished soft-close cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash and newer appliances.
The spacious master suite offers a dual sink vanity, bathtub, walk-in shower and two closets. To provide complete privacy for your guests, the second bedroom is on the opposite side of the home with an adjoining bathroom.
This home has an open floor plan, a spacious living room, a cathedral ceiling, new tiled flooring, enclosed Florida room just off the living space, brand new solar shades recently installed and a 10-by-10-foot screened porch with a private setting in the rear of the home.
The roof was replaced in 2016, A/C in 2016, hot water heater in 2020, updated lighting and fixtures, lighted shelving in several rooms, new washer and dryer. It’s apparent the owners have taken great pride in the maintenance of this property and the tasteful choices in all the updates they have completed.
There is a small homeowner’s fee of $70 per month that includes: lawn care, pool, clubhouse, shuffleboard courts and a great place to call home.
Don’t miss out on an opportunity to be part of this community. For additional information contact Lisa Terrell 863-414-0358.
MLS #288298