It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. Soon our spring migratory species such as swallowtail kites, short-tailed hawks and Chuck-will’s-widows, will arrive. Along with our spring birds, there will also be the pairing up and nesting of many species.
In nearly all bird pairings, the female chooses her mate. Males compete against others via elaborate mating “dances,” aggressive fighting or an undeniable pursuit of the females. Some species fight with such vehemence that defeated males not only lose the opportunity to mate but also their life. The need to defend a territory is innate and provides not only preferred nesting locations but also better food sources to nourish developing young.
Along with the elaborate competition and defending of a mate, many species boast nesting plumage. From colorful lores to stunning specialized feathers, the appearance of breeding adults can vary dramatically this time of year. Some species, such as swans and geese, mate for life while others, such as our Florida Scrub Jay, have been known to switch partners and “nest hop.” Many birds mate multiple times throughout the breeding season, and some produce multiple broods of young.
From the hummingbird’s minuscule cup woven of Spanish moss and lichens stabilized with spider webbing to the enormous, nearly king-sized bed stick masses built and maintained over years by our bald eagles, nests are unique to each species. Some make do with a mere scrape-a scratch of the ground and eggs are laid right on the soil surface. Our woodpeckers excavate tree cavities, tossing chips of hardwood or pine like mini chainsaws for those lucky enough to view the action.
Eggs may be the brilliant blue of our American robin or muted and speckled in remarkable camouflage to make them disappear into the surroundings. Open nesters like many of our shorebirds have eggs flecked and hued to seamlessly blend into the beach sands. Keeping eggs protected from chilling temperatures includes the plucking of feathers to create a “brood patch” or bald area to ensure skin to shell warming. In hot locales adults may dive into the surf and return to shower their young with cooling droplets.
Many species share the effort of incubating the eggs, though some do abandon the female to care for both herself and the young. Many males switch off nesting “duty” or bring food to the sitting female. Others aggressively fight off any intruders as you may have experienced if there are mockingbirds nesting in your yard. Keep an eye out as you enjoy the outdoors and see if you can spot any “love birds” nearby.