TALLAHASSEE — With state regulators poised to consider proposals that would increase monthly electric bills, Florida Power & Light on Wednesday said lower-than-expected natural gas prices this year could somewhat soften the blow.
FPL filed a petition at the state Public Service Commission that would trim increases proposed to take effect in April. FPL’s filing came two days after Duke Energy Florida filed a similar petition based on natural-gas prices.
Bottom line, customers of both utilities would still pay more each month — just not as much as originally proposed.
FPL, Duke and Tampa Electric Co. filed proposals in January with the Public Service Commission to recoup costs stemming from hurricanes and natural-gas prices that were far higher than expected in 2022. The Public Service Commission will take up the proposals Tuesday.
But since the January filings, FPL and Duke said projected 2023 costs of natural gas — the main fuel source for Florida power plants — have decreased. FPL said, for example, customers could pay $379 million less for natural gas this year than expected.
Customers’ bills are made up of a combination of expenses, such as base rates, fuel costs and environmental costs. Utilities are typically allowed to pass along fuel costs and expenses related to hurricane preparation and recovery.
In addressing rates, utilities rely on a benchmark of residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month.
Residential customers in areas traditionally served by FPL currently pay $129.59 a month for 1000 kilowatt hours of electricity.
Under the proposal filed in January, customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours in the traditional areas could see their bills go to $142.88 in April. But under the petition filed Wednesday, those increases would be trimmed by $4.43 in May.
Meanwhile, Duke customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity currently pay $165.55. Under Duke’s January proposal, that total would go to $199.04 in April. But the petition filed Monday would trim the increase by $8.48.