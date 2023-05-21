This home is at 3001 Jack Creek Drive in Lake Placid. This home is offered at $809,000 and is offered by Charity Cline with Advantage Realty #1.
This is luxury living at its finest with this Hornick Construction custom-built home in the gated community of The Grove on Lake Francis. It is nestled on over an acre of land with breathtaking views from just about every room in this home. As you enter through the secure gates of this community you will love the drive in.
The property has superb curb appeal with a lush lawn and gorgeous tropical landscaping.
The home has modern design. Enter the home through a raised roofed entry and you will instantly fall in love (if you weren’t already). The spacious open floor plan (great room style) has the perfectly designed island kitchen being the focal point. You will love preparing meals and entertaining in this space – stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters, stunning backsplash and soft close custom cabinets. Never feel like you are missing the party while in the kitchen as it is perfectly designed for togetherness. The area is pre-wired for surround sound and security with a Smart thermostat. This home features both a breakfast nook area (that overlooks the water) as well as a formal dining room.
There is over 2,300 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home has heightened ceilings and eight-foot interior doors.
The living room features a wall of sliding doors that lead to the newly screened lanai and custom outdoor bar/grill that seats eight spaciously, a mini fridge and grill top. Enjoy your favorite game on the TV while overlooking the expansive backyard and Lake Francis frontage.
The resort-style master is luxurious and is an amazing retreat. The incredible on-suite has his and her vanities and exquisite walk-in shower. There is a huge walk-in closet for lots of master bedrooms storage space. One of the best features of this home is the fact that you can access the laundry room, not only from the main living area, but also from the master on-suite. This makes it easier when doing laundry and putting it away. The laundry room features a laundry sink, elevated front load washer and dryer, as well as cabinets for additional storage.
The attached two-car garage has custom-built in shelving for storage.
You will be sure to see lots of wildlife right in your backyard.
To make an appointment to see this appealing home yourself, contact Charity Cline, Realtor with Advantage Realty #1, at 941-757-9398.