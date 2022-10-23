Dining room

A dining room makeover may still be a worthy endeavor.

 METRO CREATIVE

The kitchen may be the heart of a home, but when it comes to entertaining, a dining room – tends to be the prime gathering spot for meals.

Dining rooms may not be top on the list of spaces to renovate, as they tend to be used infrequently. But a dining room makeover may still be a worthy endeavor. Here are some simple ways to make the dining room more elegant and functional.

