SEBRING — Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the sale of Sebring Square in Sebring. The Winn-Dixie-anchored plaza sold for $15.65 million or $102.76 per square foot.
“This transaction is a clear indicator that investors who have historically focused on acquiring assets in primary core markets have shifted their focus to secondary and tertiary markets seeking higher returns,” said Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office. “Sebring Square sold at below replacement cost which is extremely difficult to procure in Florida these days. Winn Dixie’s store sales are strong at this location which is why they recently expanded their store and extended their lease.”