SEBRING — RE/MAX Realty Plus welcomes Preston Martin to the team. Martin returns to RE/MAX after a short stint in sunny south Florida (Pam Beach County). He has been a realtor for two years and specializes in residential and commercial real estate sales across Highlands and Palm Beach counties.
Before coming to Sebring, he resided in Palm Beach County and was in the restaurant industry for most of his life. He continues to practice real estate in sunny south Florida with the people from his former employment life, but Highlands County is his home base.