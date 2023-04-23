Compton Realty is proud to announce that Tiffany McCall has joined their successful full-service real estate team. McCall will be teaming up with her mom, Shannon Albright, to best serve their family, friends and clients throughout all of Highlands County and surrounding counties.
Kristy Fletcher, Broker for Compton Realty, invites all of McCall’s friends and acquaintances to give her a call. McCall is eager to be one of the top agents in the community and is committed to continuing her successful real estate career.