This home is at 3704 Golf Haven Terrace in Sebring. It is priced for $299,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

If you are looking for space, don’t miss this opportunity to own one of the largest homes in a very popular 55-plus community in Highlands County (Cormorant Point within Golf Hammock). Don’t let this two-bedroom fool you. With over 2,050 square feet of living space, this home is designed with two owners suites, providing guests with complete privacy.

