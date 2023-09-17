This home is at 3704 Golf Haven Terrace in Sebring. It is priced for $299,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you are looking for space, don’t miss this opportunity to own one of the largest homes in a very popular 55-plus community in Highlands County (Cormorant Point within Golf Hammock). Don’t let this two-bedroom fool you. With over 2,050 square feet of living space, this home is designed with two owners suites, providing guests with complete privacy.
Corian counter tops are in the kitchen, with LG appliances, an oven with air fryer, soft-close cabinets, pull-out trays, and a breakfast nook.
This home is ideal for entertaining with a separate dining space, living room, spacious family room and a private den that could easily be turned into a third bedroom.
The current owners have not missed a beat with the upgrades that have been done to this property that include: a roof in 2018, A/C in 2022, new appliances, Plantation shutters, engineered flooring throughout, hot water heater, faucets, braided water lines through out, switches, receptacles, cover plates, Skeeter Beater, paint inside and out, irrigation – new zone and timer, breaker panel wire for portable generator, complete home surge protector and smoke detectors.
This home will capture your immediate attention the moment you arrive beginning with the decorative driveway, manicured lawn, low-maintenance rubberized mulch, beautiful plants and decor. This home has been meticulously maintained. Come and take a peek.
For additional information or a private viewing contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358