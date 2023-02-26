This home is at 4110 Carter Creek Lane in Avon Park. It is priced at $429,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This custom-built home is located on the golf course (10th fairway) in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods – Highlands Ridge. The home is freshly painted inside and out. The landscape has concrete decorative curbing, paver driveway, rocks and mulch recently replaced, plus a rain barrel for additional watering needs.
Enter through the screened front entry to an open, split floor plan. To the right of the foyer, you will immediately notice an amazing updated kitchen, granite counter tops, top-notch slate Whirlpool appliances, wrap-around bar, refaced cabinets, all pull out drawers and a large pantry.
The master suite overlooks the golf course, and includdes a large master bath with his & her vanities, make-up counter in between, tiled shower, block glass for natural lighting, and a walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home are two nice-size bedrooms and a bath that is perfect for family or guests.
There is an oversized two-car garage plus an additional golf cart bay and a separate 6-by-9-foot storage area. There is an inside laundry/utility room accessible from the garage, a half-bath, Kenmore Elite washer and dryer, wash tub and a large closet.
This home offers so many additional features that include: roof in 2022, A/C in 2017, all new gutters, storm shutters, Skeeter Beater, whole house surge protector, generator hook-up, solar film on windows, security system and much more. It’s apparent this home has been meticulously maintained.
Come and visit one of the best active 55-plus communities in Highlands County that offers two championship golf courses, restaurants, pools, tennis courts, pickleball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, fishing and boat ramp.
For additional information and to schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. Ask about MLS# 292085