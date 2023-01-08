Terrell 1

This home is at 4110 Carter Creek Lane in Avon Park. It is priced at $429,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is at 4110 Carter Creek Lane in Avon Park. It is priced at $429,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This custom-built home is located on the golf course (10th fairway) in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods – Highlands Ridge. The home is freshly painted inside and out. The landscape has concrete decorative curbing, paver driveway, rocks and mulch recently replaced, plus a rain barrel for additional watering needs.

Recommended for you