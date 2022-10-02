NerdWallet-Millennial-Money-Furniture-Budget

A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. If you’re settling into a new home, you might be looking to fill it with furniture. But after your rent or mortgage, security deposit and moving expenses, there might not be much left over for your dream couch or dining room set.

If you’re settling into a new home, you might be looking to fill it with furniture. But after your rent or mortgage, security deposit and moving expenses, there might not be much left over for your dream couch or dining room set. Here are some ways to find high-quality furniture pieces for surprisingly affordable prices — if you know where to look. Between local resale apps, social media pages, thrift stores and your own friends and family, searching off the beaten path of big-box stores can lead you to unexpected treasures that make your new residence feel like home without tanking your budget.

Moving season is almost over. But if you’re one of the many people settling into a new home right now, you might feel like the furniture-buying season is just getting started. And that can get expensive.

