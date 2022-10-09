NerdWallet Millennial Money Delayed Home Purchase

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

Elevated home prices, rising interest rates and steep competition are interrupting millennials’ plans to get that quintessential piece of the American dream — their first home, or an upgrade from a small starter home. If you were planning on buying a home over the past year or so, you may have started the process by getting a mortgage preapproval and working with a real estate agent, only to cancel it all and stay put. But you can use this unexpected extra time to rethink your needs, adjust your expectations and better prepare for buying a home later on.

Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn’t offer. There’s just a not-so-small problem.

