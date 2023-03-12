In the past two years, skyrocketing home values have priced many millennials out of the real estate market. Now with interest rates hovering around 6.5%, millennials face yet another costly barrier to homeownership.

About half of the millennials polled say rising interest rates hold them back from homeownership, according to a Real Estate Witch report of 1,000 Americans looking to purchase a home in 2023.

