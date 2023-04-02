This home is at 13321 Kendall Street in Sebring. It is offered at $264,900 and listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.

Now you can get away from the city limits and own this beautiful 2021 three-bedroom, two-bath concrete block home at 13321 Kendall Street in Sebring. Priced to sell at $264,900, this home was custom built with mini-mansion features including coffer ceilings, upgraded vinyl plank flooring in every room, cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, and a completely custom kitchen with upgraded appliances you won’t find in the new homes on the market.

