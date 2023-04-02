This home is at 13321 Kendall Street in Sebring. It is offered at $264,900 and listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
Now you can get away from the city limits and own this beautiful 2021 three-bedroom, two-bath concrete block home at 13321 Kendall Street in Sebring. Priced to sell at $264,900, this home was custom built with mini-mansion features including coffer ceilings, upgraded vinyl plank flooring in every room, cathedral ceilings, ceiling fans, and a completely custom kitchen with upgraded appliances you won’t find in the new homes on the market.
This home is ready to move into right now, just bring your furniture. There are so many upgrades you need to see it for yourself, including additions like a front and rear screened porches with the rear porch enlarged to 13-by-18-foot and tiled. The house is also on two lots –.35 acres – with an extended driveway, so you have room for a boat, an RV plus your cars or trucks. No HOA and no restrictions. This is a very quiet area where you will see some wildlife. The house is on city water and septice with well irrigation.
After the home was purchased, an additional $25,000 in upgrades was invested.
The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinets and upgraded high-end waterproof laminate flooring in every room. There is no carpet in this house.
There is a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The sliding-glass doors were removed in the dining room to the porch and beautiful custom French doors with double pane, louvered blinds that were custom fitted for a touch more elegance and style. The louvered double pane glass doors are easy to clean and is easy to open for maximum light or close when you want less light.
Other top features include Thermopane windows and a metal roof.
The back yard is also fenced. There is Huge New 12-by20-foot shed that is insulated, has a loft and electric. There is lots of room on two lots for RV parking and all your toys.
Lawn treatment pest control is paid through September. New washer and dryer included.
Come enjoy the privacy and value with all the added features not included in any new homes at this affordable price. Ask about 100% financing. Call or text Cheryl Oxsalida at Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring to set up a showing – 863-214-3663.