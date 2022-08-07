Off The Charts-Home Listings

This is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. After several months of slowing sales following a sharp run-up in mortgage rates, the number of homes on the market has been rising, albeit from very low levels. Home listings rose on an annual basis in May 2022 and June, snapping a streak of annual declines going back three years.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chronic shortage of homes for sale that’s made fierce bidding wars common and sent prices to record highs has long frustrated homebuyers.

After a streak of annual declines going back three years, home listings finally rose on an annual basis in May and June.

