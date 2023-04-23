Mortgage Rates

A Sale Pending sign hangs in front of a property in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in more than a month, at least a temporary setback for would-be home buyers and a housing market already reeling from more than a year of interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that that average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage edged up to 6.39% from 6.27% the week before. A year ago, the average rate was 5.11%.

Recommended for you