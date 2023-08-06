Mortgage Rates

A patio home development is shown in Sewickley, Pa., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose again this week, bad news for Americans seeking to upgrade or buy their first home.

The average rate on the 30-year home mortgage rate ticked up to 6.90% this week from 6.81% a week ago. A year ago, the benchmark home loan rate stood at 4.99%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

Recommended for you