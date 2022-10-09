This home is at 2003 W. Marlin Road in Avon Park Lakes. It is priced at $299,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for a spacious home on a large corner lot, this home is close to Stryker Road and U.S. 27. You will love the country feel with the convenience of being “city close.”
The home has over 1,500 living square feet and almost 2,000 square feet under roof. It features a split floorplan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room plus a two-car garage and two screened porches. A remodel was completed three years ago with new flooring, bathrooms, kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances. The colors throughout are of a trending grey pallet.
Enter the home into the spacious 20-by-15-foot living room that flows to the dining room and kitchen to the right. The kitchen features wood cabinet, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and a large double pantry. Passing through the dining room is the family room. A door opens to one of the screened porches with easy access from the kitchen to grill out or entertain. The family room is the perfect size and can easily be repurposed into a fourth bedroom or home office.
There is a generous sized owner’s suite with a remodeled bathroom with a new granite counter vanity and step-in shower. The bathroom has a large spacious linen closet. The secondary bedrooms are perfect for family, guests and share a remodeled hall/guest bathroom.
In addition to the screened porch off the family room, there is another large 30-by-10-foot screened porch. The handy person of the home will enjoy the two workshop/sheds. One shed is 20-by-10 feet and is three years old. The backyard of the corner is fenced with a privacy fence, lush landscaping and several fruit trees including a delicious mango tree. This home is on city water and has a well for irrigation. All the windows have been replaced and are double pane for energy efficiency plus they tilt in for easy cleaning.
Whether you are a first-time home buyer, empty nester, upsizing or a second home buyer looking for a winter retreat, this home is an affordable choice. The home is clean, neat and move-in ready and shows pride in ownership by the sellers. It is conveniently located with easy access to Sebring and Lake Placid, Polk County, Hardee County, Nucor Steel and AdventHealth. You are approximately three hours from most South Florida locations.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.