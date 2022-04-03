Terrell 1

This home is at 3147 E. Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $229,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom furnished home is located in one of the most desirable 55+ communities – Highlands Ridge.

The home is very well maintained, open split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite, large shower and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is on the other side of the home with a complete private bath.

The living room (20-by-16 feet) is a great space for entertaining. Sliding glass doors lead to the lanai that provides a private and secluded view of mother nature that backs up to state-owned land.

The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, pass-thru window, dining area and plant shelves.

A newer roof was installed in 2017, A/C in 2015 and hot water heater in 2015. This home is move-in ready and will not disappoint.

This is an active adult community with lots of amenities that include: tennis courts, two pools, shuffleboard, pickle ball, horseshoes, plus two golf courses (at an additional cost) and much more to enjoy an amazing Florida lifestyle.

To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home and personalized tour of this really nice community, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. Visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com Search for mls 285521.

