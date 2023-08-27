This home is at 3706 Golf Haven Terrace in Sebring. The home is priced at $239,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This very well maintained two bedroom, two-bath split floor plan home is in one of Highlands County’s most desirable 55-plus communities (Cormorant Point within Golf Hammock).
The upgraded kitchen has solid surface counter tops, deep drawers, a pantry with slide-outs, and a tray ceiling with crown molding.
The spacious owner’s suite has a step-in shower and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home, guests will enjoy complete privacy with access to their own bathroom directly from the bedroom with sliders that lead to the porch area.
There have been many upgrades that include: roof in 2018 with clear coat, A/C in 2015, hurricane shutters, all new vinyl widows and screen, laminate plank flooring in the common area, new faucet, toilet, fans, whole house water filter system, new garage door, well irrigation, insulation blown in the attic to help reduce power usage and the screen door has been replaced.
The decorative driveway has extra parking space, and a manicured landscaping provides beautiful curb appeal. Have the best of both worlds with an open front porch area and screened rear. This home is move in ready!
For additional information or a private viewing of this property, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.