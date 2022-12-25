Welcome to 4508 Medina Way in Sebring. This home is priced at $294,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This newer, well-maintained home is located in the much-desired Harder Hall vicinity. It was built by J Parker Construction and has many upgrades. It is offered for sale by the original owners.
The curb appeal is very inviting as you walk up to the tiled front porch entry. Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows nicely to the open floor plan. The living room/great room is separated from the kitchen and dining room with a step-up breakfast bar. There is much detail with the high ceilings, plant shelves and crown molding. Sliding glass doors open from the living room to the spacious lanai with tiled flooring extending the living space and bringing the outdoors in. All living areas are tiled and the bedrooms are laminate wood flooring.
The chef of the home will love the kitchen. The pantry and wood cabinetry offers plenty of storage. Counter tops are granite. The builder grade appliances were replaced in 2019 with top-of-the-line stainless steel LG appliances.
The owner’s suite has spacious walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk-in showers, grab bars, and dual sink vanity. The two secondary bedrooms are off the foyer along with the hall/guest bathroom. The laundry room is spacious and includes a cabinet with laundry sink plus generous hanging space.
For relaxing, step outside from the lanai to the cedarwood spa house/gazebo with a hot tub for six people. The 25-by-22 detached two-car carport is ideal for storing a boat or additional parking. The carport is wired for a generator. The home comes equipped with pulldown hurricane shutters. The covered grilling station in located outside the lanai along with a workshop/shed. All outside lighting is smartphone-wired for Alexa. If there is a gardener in the family, raised flowerbeds are established to plant your garden. Your backyard neighbor is Hawks Landing for a private conservation setting.
The home is located near Little Lake Jackson and Sebring Municipal Golf Course. It will be perfect for the first-time home buyer, second home for the winter or the empty nester looking to downsize.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.