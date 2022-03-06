This home is at 3147 E. Pebble Creek Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $235,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom furnished home is in one of the most desirable 55+ communities – Highlands Ridge.
Very well maintained, this home has an open split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious master suite, large shower and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is on the other side of the home with a complete private bath.
The 20-by-16-foot living room is a great space for entertaining with sliding glass doors that lead to the lanai that provides a private and secluded view of mother nature that backs up to state-owned land.
The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, pass-thru window, dining area and plant shelves.
The home has a newer roof, 2017; A/C, 2015, and hot water heater, 2015. This home is move-in ready and will not disappoint.
This is an active adult community with lots of amenities that include: tennis courts, two pools, shuffleboard, pickle ball, horseshoes, plus two golf courses (at an additional cost) and much more to enjoy an amazing Florida lifestyle.
To schedule a private viewing of this beautiful home and personalized tour of this really nice community, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358, visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com Search for mls 285521