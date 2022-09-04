Terrell 1

This home is at 308 Loon Avenue in Sebring. It is priced for $239,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is very well-maintained with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-car garage plus an office. The kitchen has been updated with solid wood cabinets, counter tops, a brand new refrigerator and breakfast bar.

