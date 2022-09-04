This home is at 308 Loon Avenue in Sebring. It is priced for $239,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home is very well-maintained with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-car garage plus an office. The kitchen has been updated with solid wood cabinets, counter tops, a brand new refrigerator and breakfast bar.
The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and a step-in shower. Guests will enjoy complete privacy with this split plan and a private bathroom.
There is a great space for entertaining with a 23-by-13-foot living room, a family room off the kitchen and a screened porch area.
The office has a private entrance to the rear of the home with access into the living space.
The property includes a great sized, insulated shed/workshop with power and A/C. The property also has irrigation with a well and is beautifully landscaped. The roof was replaced in 2021; the A/C in 2018.
This home is centrally located in a very desirable neighborhood – Sebring Hills. It is move-in ready with a few of your own personal touches.