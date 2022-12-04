This home is at 319 Robin Ave. in Sebring. It is offered at $330,000 and is listed by Josh Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros.
This is a beautiful home sits on a corner lot that has been meticulously maintained and is “move in ready”. It was built in 1992 and has been updated over the years. It comes completely furnished and equipped to be a full-time home or part-time home and is centrally located in the desirable Sebring Hills, close to all shopping and medical offices.
Everything in the house stays, including tools in the shed.
As you walk in, you can’t help but notice just how well taken cared of the home is. Nothing is out of place; everything is very clean and show ready.
As you enter the home, you first see the formal living room, which leads out into the family room. The dining room sits on the south end of the house and leads into the kitchen and towards the breakfast nook. The nook connects to the large family room and back to the formal living.
The utility room is long, has plenty of shelves and is located inside the house. It is a very well planned out layout.
In terms of quality of home, this is what you look for and in a great neighborhood to top it off.
Josh is a broker associate at Home Town Realty Pros and can be reached at 863-381-8145 or through his website, www.soldbyjrod.com