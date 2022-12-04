This home is at 319 Robin Ave. in Sebring. It is offered at $330,000 and is listed by Josh Rodriguez with Home Town Realty Pros.

This is a beautiful home sits on a corner lot that has been meticulously maintained and is “move in ready”. It was built in 1992 and has been updated over the years. It comes completely furnished and equipped to be a full-time home or part-time home and is centrally located in the desirable Sebring Hills, close to all shopping and medical offices.

