Terrell 1

This home is at 4605 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $369,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is at 4605 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $369,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home plus office, with over 2,300 square feet of living space, is custom-built. This home is situated in one of the most popular areas in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake – and is surrounded by newer homes.

Recommended for you