This home is at 4605 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $369,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-bath home plus office, with over 2,300 square feet of living space, is custom-built. This home is situated in one of the most popular areas in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake – and is surrounded by newer homes.
It is freshly painted inside and out, has a spacious kitchen with multi-level cabinets, brand new LG stainless appliances, a wrap-around high bar and an island.
In the owner’s suite, you will find a tray ceiling with crown molding, his and her vanities, block glass that provides natural lighting, a garden tub, a tiled shower and a large walk-in closet.
The dining area is separate and has a breakfast nook. The home also features a 14-by-18-foot office, two additional private bedrooms, in-house laundry room with upper cabinets, wash tub and extra storage space. The oversized garage has a golf cart bay. Additional updates include: new roof, 2022; A/C, 2017; garage door opener, fans, vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms and much more.
The home also has a large screened back porch and beautiful curb appeal. The lawn is mulched and landscaped.
This community offers: two championship golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, swimming pool, a restaurant and much more. You are going to love this floor plan. Move-in ready. Priced to sell.
For additional information or a private viewing contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or email lterrell@bhhsflpg.com