Buy-downs

Due to inflation and rising interest rates, concessions such as money for repairs and mortgage rate buy-downs have become standard fare. But, are they a smart move?

 METRO CREATIVE

In a record 45.5% of home sales recorded by Redfin agents during the three months ending Feb. 28, home sellers gave concessions to buyers.

That’s the largest quarterly share in Redfin’s history since July 2020. Due to inflation and rising interest rates, concessions such as money for repairs and mortgage rate buy-downs have become standard fare.

