The fat little bodies wriggled and writhed as they munched their way up and down the stems. About as fat as my finger, the black, yellow, and white striped caterpillar had grown quite a bit since its beginnings as a tiny translucent yellow worm marked with black rings. It’s amazing to think that an adult butterfly had laid upwards of 400 eggs and yet we don’t see oodles of these amazing caterpillars within our gardens.

As this creature fed and grew through multiple instars or life stages, the caterpillar quickly gained its easy to spot bold coloration which serves to warn predators of it being a distasteful meal. With two pairs of filaments fluttering about, these long, thin, black “feelers” helped the caterpillar to navigate its surroundings. Though they look very much like the antennae of an adult butterfly, filaments are shed as the caterpillar transforms within its chrysalis. My hope will be that each of these tiny creatures survives their brief lives as the populations of monarchs have declined to alarming levels.

Possessing the most highly evolved migration pattern of any butterfly species, monarchs are truly the queens of long-distance travel in the insect kingdom.