The fat little bodies wriggled and writhed as they munched their way up and down the stems. About as fat as my finger, the black, yellow, and white striped caterpillar had grown quite a bit since its beginnings as a tiny translucent yellow worm marked with black rings. It’s amazing to think that an adult butterfly had laid upwards of 400 eggs and yet we don’t see oodles of these amazing caterpillars within our gardens.
As this creature fed and grew through multiple instars or life stages, the caterpillar quickly gained its easy to spot bold coloration which serves to warn predators of it being a distasteful meal. With two pairs of filaments fluttering about, these long, thin, black “feelers” helped the caterpillar to navigate its surroundings. Though they look very much like the antennae of an adult butterfly, filaments are shed as the caterpillar transforms within its chrysalis. My hope will be that each of these tiny creatures survives their brief lives as the populations of monarchs have declined to alarming levels.
According to the Xerces Society, an international nonprofit organization that protects the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats, in the 1990s hundreds of millions of monarchs would migrate annually. Those astronomical numbers of butterflies came from across the U.S. and Canada, flying to forests in Central Mexico and our California coast. As populations have precipitously dropped, this organization sprang into action to hopefully avoid seeing this delicate creature become extinct.
The Xerces Society is named after the Xerces blue butterfly, which was the first butterfly to go extinct due to development and habitat loss. Lost in the 1940s, this beauty is gone forever but hopefully with efforts to support monarch populations, this species will rebound and be a success story. Currently it is estimated that between 70-95% of our monarch populations have been lost. Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state agencies, federal agencies, private organizations and non-profits are joining together in conservation efforts across the country to bolster their recovery.
It’s quite delightful to know that being part of the effort is as simple as planting milkweed plants for the caterpillars and nectar plants for adult butterflies. Hobbyists have even begun delighting in raising monarchs from eggs to help protect the caterpillars from natural predation. With a large number of predators, diseases and even bacterial agents that impact the developing caterpillars, monarchs could use every bit of help they can get.
As you go about your day, see if you can spot a monarch. Their easily identifiable wing patterns and black body with white spots is pretty hard to miss. Hopefully they will always leave us in awe of their amazing migration and transformation and not become a story of another species lost forever.